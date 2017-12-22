Heart throb and hit maker Harrdy Sandhu’s NAAH that has become a viral rage across the globe today hits the 50MN views mark, the fastest for any pop song in India. Featuring actor-dancer and Ex Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi, the song was a hit on arrival. With its Spanish urban vibe, a playful melody and an infectious hook the song doesn’t leave your side.

The song has had cumulative audio and video streams of over 70 Mn, a phenomenal feat for a pop song!

Says an elated Harrdy Sandhu, “I can’t thank my fans enough and my label for an aggressive marketing push. The song has been loved by people across the globe, I am getting messages from family and friends in Canada , London. Thank you for the love, this is just the beginning. 2018 will see rhythms galore. Jhappiaan!”

Adding on Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India says, “Harrdy has become one of the fastest rising musicians in India who has successfully expanded his fan base. With NAAH we have achieved great heights and from here on it will only get bigger.”

Shot in Bangkok over 2 days, the video showcases the exuberant chemistry between Harrdy and Nora who look stunning together. Harrdy is seen unveiling his dancing skills while his 6 pack abs add to the drama!

A dance stimulator, NAAH is here to stay, click and enjoy.