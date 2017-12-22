“The Report Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Furniture Wood Coatings

Furniture wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damage. These coatings are predominantly used in kitchen cabinets, institutional furniture, partitions and fixtures, household furniture, and office furniture. The growth in APAC and increasing demand for green building are the major drivers of the global market. Growing importance for UV-cured coatings, which has low VOC concentration, is expected to boost the market growth.

Technavios analysts forecast the global furniture wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% during the period 2017-2021.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1320849/global-furniture-wood-coatings-market-research-reports

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furniture wood coatings market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

BASF

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Other prominent vendors

Benjamin Moore

Diamond Vogel

Drywood Coatings

Helios Group – A member of Kansai Paint

IVM Chemicals

Jotun

KAPCI Coatings

Rust-Oleum

Royal DSM

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1320849

Market driver

Increasing availability of recycled wood

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Drawbacks of applications

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing importance for UV-cured coatings

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Send An Enquiry Request @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1320849

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Overview: Global furniture wood coatings market by type

Global solvent-borne furniture wood coatings market

Global waterborne furniture wood coatings market

Global radiation-cured furniture wood coatings market

Global powder furniture wood coatings market

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

Overview: Global furniture wood coatings market by geography

Furniture wood coatings market in APAC

Furniture wood coatings market in EMEA

Furniture wood coatings market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Growing importance for UV-cured coatings

Increasing mergers and acquisitions

Increasing new product development

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Key market vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz