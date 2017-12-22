“The Report Global Wind Turbine Nacelle Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Wind Turbine Nacelle
A nacelle is a cover that houses wind turbine components such as gearbox, generator, shaft, and other components. With increasing size of turbine, the cover size of the nacelle has also increased, leading to transportation issues including costs. Typically, nacelles are heavy in weight. This is needed to protect the turbine components from high wind speeds and extreme weather conditions. Innovations in nacelle designs include lightweight, easy to transport, and cost-effective nacelle manufacturing.
Technavios analysts forecast the global wind turbine nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine nacelle market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Wind Turbine Nacelle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Siemens Gamesa
General Electric
Molded Fiber Glass Companies
Suzlon Energy
Vestas
Other prominent vendors
AREVA WIND
AVANTIS Energy Group
Bora Energy
DeWind
ENERCON
EWT
GBT Composites Technology
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Hexcel
indutch composites technology
Inoxwind
Kemrock Industries And Exports
Leitner
NORDEX
ReGen Powertech
SR Fibreglass Auto
Wind World (India)
Market driver
Increase in rotor diameter
Market challenge
Upcoming wind power technologies
Market trend
Rise in offshore wind installations
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
Wind turbine components
Wind turbine nacelle
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global wind turbine nacelle market by application
Global wind turbine nacelle market by onshore
Global wind turbine nacelle market by offshore
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global wind turbine nacelle market by geography
Wind turbine nacelle market in APAC
Wind turbine nacelle market in EMEA
Wind turbine nacelle market in the Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Rise in offshore wind installations
Decline in LCOE for wind power generation
Rise in investments in renewable energy
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
