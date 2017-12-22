The Report Global Sachet Packaging Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Sachet Packaging

Sachets are small sealed flexible bags containing a small amount of powder or liquid, such as tea, coffee, sauces, sugar, shampoo, oil, ketchup, cream, lubricant, and others. Sachets are universally convenient and are becoming popular for virtually any application. The demand for convenient and handy packaging, such as sachet packaging, has expanded the global sachet packaging market. The end-users are looking for a wide range of advanced packaging solutions and are likely to hold a positive impact on the market for sachet packaging during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sachet packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sachet packaging market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sachet Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amcor

Bemis

Coveris

Mondi

Sealed Air

Other prominent vendors

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

Clondalkin

Heinrich Ludwig Verpackungen

Market driver

Increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Shortage and rising cost of raw materials

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Introduction of active packaging emitting sachets

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global sachet packaging market by application

Global sachet packaging market by consumer goods

Global sachet packaging market by food industry

Global sachet packaging market by healthcare sector

Global sachet packaging market by industrial use

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global sachet packaging market by geography

Sachet packaging market in APAC

Sachet packaging market in Americas

Sachet packaging market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Introduction of active packaging emitting sachets

Emergence of algae-based bioplastics

