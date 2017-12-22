“The Report Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Pressure Relief Mattress
The global pressure relief mattress market is growing steadily at a CAGR of 4.63%, owing to rise in demand from individual end-users and healthcare providers, who are looking for better patient care services. Long-term bed-ridden patients in hospitals or in-home care and older adults are more prone to develop pressure ulcers due to lack of mobility. Growing demand for pressure relief mattress from such patients are driving the market growth.
Technavios analysts forecast the global pressure relief mattress market to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global pressure relief mattress market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hill-Rom
Invacare
PARAMOUNT BED
Stryker
Other prominent vendors
Abecca Healthcare
ADL
ArjoHuntleigh
Betterlifehealthcare
Fazzini
Kapmedicals
Lifeline Corporation
Talley Group
Market driver
Increase in number of pressure ulcer cases
Market challenge
Volatility in raw material price
Market trend
Availability of various raw materials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Consumer insights
Vendors Prospective
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channels
Market overview
Global pressure relief mattress market by online stores
Global pressure relief mattress market by retail outlets
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global air-filled pressure relief mattress market
Global fluid-filled pressure relief mattress market
Global solid-filled pressure relief mattress market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Global pressure relief mattress market in Americas
Global pressure relief mattress market in EMEA
