About Pressure Relief Mattress

The global pressure relief mattress market is growing steadily at a CAGR of 4.63%, owing to rise in demand from individual end-users and healthcare providers, who are looking for better patient care services. Long-term bed-ridden patients in hospitals or in-home care and older adults are more prone to develop pressure ulcers due to lack of mobility. Growing demand for pressure relief mattress from such patients are driving the market growth.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pressure relief mattress market to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global pressure relief mattress market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Hill-Rom

Invacare

PARAMOUNT BED

Stryker

Other prominent vendors

Abecca Healthcare

ADL

ArjoHuntleigh

Betterlifehealthcare

Fazzini

Kapmedicals

Lifeline Corporation

Talley Group

Market driver

Increase in number of pressure ulcer cases

Market challenge

Volatility in raw material price

Market trend

Availability of various raw materials

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Consumer insights

Vendors Prospective

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Market overview

Global pressure relief mattress market by online stores

Global pressure relief mattress market by retail outlets

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global air-filled pressure relief mattress market

Global fluid-filled pressure relief mattress market

Global solid-filled pressure relief mattress market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Global pressure relief mattress market in Americas

Global pressure relief mattress market in EMEA

