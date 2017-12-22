“The Report Global Online Home Decor Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Online Home Decor

Home decor products are those that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the house. Home decor products include paintings, frames, posters, wall mirrors, furniture, vases, decorative stickers, and many more. The global online home decor market encompasses three major product segments; home furniture, home furnishing, and other home decorative products.

Technavios analysts forecast the global online home decor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online home decor market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Online Home Decor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amazon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Inter IKEA Systems

Wayfair

Other prominent vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries

The Mine

Cabela’s

Carrefour

Costco Wholesale

Herman Miller

Home24

jcp Media

OTTO

Sears Brands

target brands

Tesco.com

Walmart Stores

Market driver

Growing demand for premium furniture

Market challenge

High operational costs

Market trend

Increasing demand for eco-friendly furnishings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global furniture market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global online home decor market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global online home decor market by product

Global online home furniture market

Global online home furnishing market

Global online market for other home decorative products

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global online home decor market by geography

Online home decor market in Europe

Online home decor market in Americas

Online home decor market in APAC

Online home decor market in MEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

Global online home decor market

US

Germany

UK

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

