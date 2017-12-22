“The Report Global Nanocoatings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Nanocoatings

Nanocoatings are represented as an interface between the product and environment. It determines the specific properties of a product such as anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, chemical and scratch resistance. In simple terms, nanocoatings are those coatings that are nanostructured. It means their thickness can easily be measured in nanometers. Nanocoatings are being used because of their hydrophobicity, radiation hardness, and corrosion resistance.

Technavios analysts forecast the global nanocoatings market to grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocoatings market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Nanocoatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Bio-Gate

Buhler

Nanogate

PPG Industries

Other prominent vendors

AdMat Innovations

Cima NanoTech

CG2 NanoCoatings

Cleancorp

Ecological Coatings

Eikos

Inframat

Integran Technologies

Nanofilm

Nanomech

Nanovere Technologies

Nanophase Technologies

P2i

Surfix

Tesla NanoCoatings

Market driver

Application in high-end industries like oil and gas

Market challenge

Huge capital risk involvement

Market trend

Demand in automotive sector

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global nanocoatings market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Global nanocoatings market by type

Global antimicrobial nanocoatings market

Global AFP nanocoatings market

Global anti-fouling nanocoatings market

Global easy-to-clean nanocoatings market

Global self-cleaning nanocoatings market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global nanocoatings market by application

Global nanocoatings market in construction industry

Global nanocoatings market in food and packaging industry

Global nanocoatings market in healthcare industry

Global nanocoatings market in electronics and energy industry

Global nanocoatings market in automotive industry

Global nanocoatings market in marine industry

Global nanocoatings market in others industry

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global nanocoatings market by geography

