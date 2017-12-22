Latest industry research report on: Global Missile Launching System Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

A missile is a self-propelled precision-guided munition system, which can be referred to as an advanced version of a rocket that can maneuver by itself. It consists of four system components a targeting and/or missile guidance system, a flight system, an engine, and a warhead. With the evolution of warfare strategies and mechanisms, high-end and sophisticated missiles have been developed, which enable armed forces to launch attacks from fortified positions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global missile launching system market to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global missile launching system market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Missile Launching System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Other prominent vendors

ASELSAN

Boeing

DCNS

Harris

MBDA

Market driver

Increasing territorial conflicts

Market challenge

Development of Small Diameter Bomb (SDB)

Market trend

Development of multi-mission launchers

