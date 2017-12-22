Latest industry research report on: Global Military Vetronics Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

A vital component of a nation’s arsenal is its fleet of military ground vehicles that comprise all land combat and transportation vehicles. These are deployed by the ground forces for a wide range of operations, including active combat missions, transportation of cargo, equipment, ammunition, and military personnel. These ground vehicles are currently used in large numbers by military forces around the world. Nations have been investing significantly in the development and procurement of advanced variants of these vehicles.

Technavios analysts forecast the global military vetronics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military vetronics market 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Military Vetronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Curtiss-Wright

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Saab

Thales

Other prominent vendors

Harris

Moog

Rheinmetall

TE Connectivity

Market driver

Evolving military operations demand advanced vetronics systems

Market challenge

Requirement for advanced cooling technologies in modern vetronics systems

Market trend

Development of advanced vetronics for next-generation military vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

