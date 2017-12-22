“The Report Global Hearing Protection Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Hearing Protection Devices

Hearing protection devices are used to protect the human ear from hearing loss due to occupational and other harmful noise. These products reduce noise exposure levels and the risk of hearing loss. These devices have been in existence since the early 1900s, but in the US, the use of these devices in offices and workshops was not controlled by law until 1971.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hearing protection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hearing protection devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Hearing Protection Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

Etymotic Research

Honeywell

Phonak

Other prominent vendors

Hellberg Safety

NoNoise

Sensear

SensGard

Silenta Group

Starkey

Market driver

Developments in shell and earplug material technology

Market challenge

Limited local ordinance on hearing protection

Market trend

Rising emphasis on individual consumers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

Market overview

Global hearing protection devices market for construction and manufacturing industry

Global hearing protection devices market for defense and aviation industry

Global hearing protection devices market for other industry

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global earplug based hearing protection devices market

Global earmuff based hearing protection devices market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Hearing protection devices market in Americas

Hearing protection devices market in EMEA

Hearing protection devices market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Rising emphasis on individual consumers

