About Protective Motorbike Riding Gear

Motorcycles are one of the most vulnerable modes of transport. These vehicles are built with high-performance engines, which have volatile weight-to-weight torque ratio. These factors make motorcycle the most vulnerable machines on the roads, making riding them extremely risky and subject to caution. In the event of a crash or an accident, motorcycle riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle. Hence, the probability of being injured and even death is high. As motorcycles are equipped with high-performance engines and are usually more lightweight than passenger cars, they are relatively more volatile and risky than other vehicles. Hence, they require special attention in terms of rider safety.

Technavios analysts forecast the global protective motorbike riding gear market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global protective motorbike riding gear market 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aero Design & MFG

Alpinestars

Dainese

Other prominent vendors

Belstaff

LeMans

Caberg

FOX

O’Neal

Arai Helmet

HJC

SIDI

Market driver

Increasing number of traffic fatalities

Market challenge

Greater market fragmentation due to unorganized market players

Market trend

Increasing number of women riders

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Global protective motorbike riding gear market by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Global protective motorbike riding gear market by product

Global protective motorbike riding gear by helmet

Global protective motorbike riding gear by jacket

Global protective motorbike riding gear by gloves

Global protective motorbike riding gear by other protective gear

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Global protective motorbike riding gear market by end-user

Global mens protective motorbike riding gear market

Global womens protective motorbike riding gear market

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global protective motorbike riding gear market by geography

Protective motorbike riding gear in EMEA

Protective motorbike riding gear market in Americas

Protective motorbike riding gear market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

Protective motorbike riding gear market in Italy

