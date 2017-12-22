“The Report Global TV and Radio Subscription Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About TV and Radio Subscription
TV subscription is the service that is delivered (on paying a subscription fee) to the viewer using a cable or over the air. Video and voice services, games, movies, and contents from various demographics are some of the most popular services offered by the TV operators. Digital TV gained prominence after 2000, which gradually decreased the share of the analog cable TV segment. On the other hand, radio subscription is a radio service offered by the radio broadcasters free of cost or on paying a subscription fee. The radio technology uses waves that are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum with frequencies ranging from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.
Technavios analysts forecast the global TV and radio subscription market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV and radio subscription market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global TV and Radio Subscription Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bell Media
CBS
Comcast
Cox Communications
DISH Network
Pandora Radio
Sky
Other prominent vendors
ABC Radio
Altice USA
Amrica Mvil
AT&T
Australian Broadcasting
Bauer Radio
Beasley Broadcast Group
Bell Canada
Bharti Airtel
Bonneville Broadcasting
Buckley Radio
Charter Communications
Com Hem
Communicorp
Consolidated Communications
Cox Radio
CTC Media
Cumulus
Deutsche Telekom
DirecTV
Emmis Communications
Entercom Communications
Global
KPN
Liberty Global
Net Servios de Comunicacao
Orange
SaskTel
SK Telecom
Spotify
Tata Sky
Telefnica
Verizon
Market driver
Growing popularity of multiscreen services
Market challenge
Growing adoption of music streaming services
Market trend
Growing popularity of Internet radio
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Global TV and radio subscription market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Global TV and radio subscription market by type
Global TV subscription market
Global radio subscription market
PART 07: Market segmentation by platform
Global TV subscription market by platform
Global radio subscription market by platform
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global TV subscription market by geography
Global radio subscription market by geography
PART 09: Key leading countries
Leading countries in global TV and radio subscription market
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Growing popularity of Internet radio
