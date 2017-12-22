“The Report Global Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots

Hazardous environment waste management robots are widely used in chemical and petrochemical plants, mining industry, construction sites, and nuclear plants. The demand for these robots is expected to increase steeply over the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in industrial and commercial building construction, planned nuclear plant set ups in China, Russia, and India, and many nuclear reactor demolition activities in North America and Europe.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hazardous environment waste handling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hazardous environment waste handling robots market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Brokk

KUKA

OC Robotics

PaR Systems

Market driver

Safety of personnel

Market challenge

High initial cost

Market trend

Next generation robots

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots market

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots in industrial sector

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots in nuclear sector

PART 07: Market segmentation by solution

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by solution

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by software

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by hardware

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by services

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

Global hazardous environment waste handling robots market

Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in EMEA

Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in Americas

Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

