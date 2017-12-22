“The Report Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Epichlorohydrin
Epichlorohydrin is a colorless, toxic epoxide liquid with a pungent smell. It can be manufactured in several ways. The most preferred way of producing epichlorohydrin is by reacting propylene and chlorine through a multistep process using several reactors and separation columns. Another popular way of producing epichlorohydrin is through the conversion of glycerine into dichlorohydrin, followed by its conversion into epichlorohydrin.
Technavios analysts forecast the global epichlorohydrin market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global epichlorohydrin market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Olin
OSAKA SODA
Shandong Haili Chemical Industry
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
The Dow Chemical Company
Vinythai
Other prominent vendors
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Formosa Plastics
Hanwha Chemical
Hexion
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group
Kashima Chemical
NAMA Chemicals
Samsung Fine Chemicals
SPOLCHEMIE
Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries
Triplex
Market driver
Low cost of raw materials and labor
Market challenge
Epichlorohydrin manufacturers worldwide face stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers
Market trend
Bio-based methods replacing synthetic methods
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Global epichlorohydrin market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Global epichlorohydrin market by end-user
Global epichlorohydrin market in paints and coatings segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in electronics and electrical segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in adhesives segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in dyes and pigments segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in textiles segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in water treatment segment
Global epichlorohydrin market in other segments
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global epichlorohydrin market by geography
Epichlorohydrin market in APAC
Epichlorohydrin market in EMEA
Epichlorohydrin market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Bio-based methods replacing synthetic methods
Establishment of new manufacturing plants in China
Growth of epichlorohydrin-based resins in water treatment industry
PART 11: Vendor landscape
