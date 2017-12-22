Latest industry research report on: Global Integrated Drive Systems Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Integrated drive systems are relatively new, and many end-users have started using these systems to improve the efficiency of their facilities, as the systems help in optimizing the functions of components like gears and motors. These systems improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption at the facilities. The growing awareness and the increasing need for energy conservation are some of the major reasons for the rise in adoption of integrated drive systems among end-user industries.
Technavios analysts forecast the global integrated drive systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global integrated drive systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Integrated Drive Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Bosch Rexroth
Emerson
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
Eaton
Integrated Drive Systems
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
TQ Group
Yaskawa Electric
Market driver
Integration of drive train functions has led to increase in demand
Market challenge
High cost of integrated drive systems is restricting potential buyers
Market trend
Growing awareness about the importance of integrated drive systems
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
