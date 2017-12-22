Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

Smart sensors are used for sensing environmental factors like temperature, pressure, and humidity. Industrial smart sensors are ruggedized and suitable for an industrial setup, and are manufactured to withstand extreme temperatures, pressures, and vibrations. Industrial smart sensors are widely used in the process as well as discrete industries, but process industries have a higher contribution of revenue share. Process industries include power, oil and gas, water and wastewater, food and beverages, mining, and paper and pulp industries. Discrete industries include automotive and electrical and electronic industries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial smart sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

Analog Devices

Atmel

Eaton

Kionix

Knowles

Robert Bosch

Market driver

Growing demand for wearable technology

Market challenge

Price surge due to use of fiber optics with industrial smart sensors

Market trend

Implementation of IIoT

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

