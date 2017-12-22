Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

Radiography is an imaging technology that uses gamma rays and X-rays to penetrate an object. The image generated helps to identify deformities or defects, which are not visible to the naked eye. The object under purview is exposed to radiation waves, and a film or a digital detector is used to capture an image of the object. This image assists the end-user (industry) to identify defects, if any, on the object; darker areas on the image indicate high levels of radiation, whereas lighter areas indicate low levels radiation.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial radiography equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial radiography equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Comet Group

GE Electric (Measurement and Control)

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Other prominent vendors

3DX-RAY

ADANI

Anritsu

Bosello High Technology

Carestream Health

DURR NDT

Mettler-Toledo International

MATSUSADA PRECISION

VIDISCO

VJ Group

VISION MEDICAID EQUIPMENTS

Werth

Willick Engineering

Market driver

Upgrades of analog X-ray radiography to digital X-ray

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

High set-up cost

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Rising demand for portable radiography equipment

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

