Global Home Medical Equipment Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

GLOBAL HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2017-2022, owing to rising geriatric population and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Increasing healthcare costs and rising incidences of chronic diseases are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, need for affordable healthcare treatment options is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, lack of homecare workers and limited insurance coverage are some of the inhibiting factors in this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

With rapidly aging population, North America leads the market due to the popularity of homecare patient settings and technological advancements in healthcare infrastructures. Furthermore, rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of home medical equipment in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures, rising disposable incomes, and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global home medical equipment market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Sunrise Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Air Liquide, Arcadia resources, Inc., Bayer healthcare AG, Arkray Inc., Apria healthcare group, Philips healthcare, Graham-Field health products Inc., CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Omron Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and so on.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market is segmented on the basis of products, services, and software. The market segmentation on the basis of products includes patient monitoring, testing, and screening equipment, therapeutic equipment, and mobility assisting equipment. On the basis of services, the market is segregated into nursing care, rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, pregnancy care, unskilled care services and hospice and palliative care services. Segmentation on the basis of software includes clinical management systems, agency software, and hospice solutions. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global home medical equipment

Extensive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global home medical equipment

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global home medical equipment

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

