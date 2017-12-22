“The Report Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Grid Optimization Solutions

Grid optimization solutions are compact electrical devices that are used to detect and monitor power system equipment. These devices monitor electrical equipment such as transformers, arrestors, power cables, and other equipment installed in power plants or substations along with the demand-side management in smart grids. These devices are used in residential areas and offices to enhance energy efficiency. The benefits of grid optimization are to reduce the overall cost of delivering power to users, increase the reliability of grids, and ensure the efficient use of assets, thereby deferring the investments in generation, transmission, and distribution assets.

Technavios analysts forecast the global grid optimization solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global grid optimization solutions market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Aclara Technologies

Eaton

General Electric

Other prominent vendors

Advanced Control Systems

Advanced Electronics Company

Arbiter Systems

Arteche

BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION

CGI Group

Doble Engineering Company

EKM Metering

Electric Power Group

Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

ERLPhase Power Technologies

FirstEnergy

Green Mountain Power

Hexagon

Holley Metering

Intel

Itron

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

Kaihen

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

LINYANG Energy

Metrycom Communication

Milsoft Utility Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

mPower Innovations

Murata Power Solutions

National Information Solutions

Open Systems International

Operation Technology

Oracle

Powel

Power Sensors

Power System Engineering

PowerWorld

QinetiQ

Quanta Technology

Ripley Power & Light Company

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

SEDC

Sensus

Sentient Technologies Holdings

Siemens

Silver Spring Networks

Simpson Electric

Survalent Technology

Westinghouse Electric

Market driver

Transition to smart grids

Market challenge

Concerns over cybersecurity

Market trend

Changing energy landscape and increased demand for power generation

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

