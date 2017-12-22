“The Report Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Grid Optimization Solutions
Grid optimization solutions are compact electrical devices that are used to detect and monitor power system equipment. These devices monitor electrical equipment such as transformers, arrestors, power cables, and other equipment installed in power plants or substations along with the demand-side management in smart grids. These devices are used in residential areas and offices to enhance energy efficiency. The benefits of grid optimization are to reduce the overall cost of delivering power to users, increase the reliability of grids, and ensure the efficient use of assets, thereby deferring the investments in generation, transmission, and distribution assets.
Technavios analysts forecast the global grid optimization solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2017-2021.
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1320851/global-grid-optimization-solutions-market-research-reports
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global grid optimization solutions market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Aclara Technologies
Eaton
General Electric
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1320851
Other prominent vendors
Advanced Control Systems
Advanced Electronics Company
Arbiter Systems
Arteche
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION
CGI Group
Doble Engineering Company
EKM Metering
Electric Power Group
Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)
ERLPhase Power Technologies
FirstEnergy
Green Mountain Power
Hexagon
Holley Metering
Intel
Itron
Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments
Kaihen
Kamstrup
Landis+Gyr
LINYANG Energy
Metrycom Communication
Milsoft Utility Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric
mPower Innovations
Murata Power Solutions
National Information Solutions
Open Systems International
Operation Technology
Oracle
Powel
Power Sensors
Power System Engineering
PowerWorld
QinetiQ
Quanta Technology
Ripley Power & Light Company
Schneider Electric
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
SEDC
Sensus
Sentient Technologies Holdings
Siemens
Silver Spring Networks
Silver Spring Networks
Simpson Electric
Survalent Technology
Westinghouse Electric
Market driver
Transition to smart grids
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Concerns over cybersecurity
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Changing energy landscape and increased demand for power generation
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Send An Enquiry Request @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1320851
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market by products
Global grid optimization solutions market byproducts
Global grid optimization solutions market by hardware components
Global grid optimization solutions market by software systems
PART 07: Geographical
Global grid optimization solutions market by geography
Grid optimization solutions market in the Americas
Grid optimization solutions market in EMEA
Grid optimization solutions market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Changing energy landscape and increased demand for power generation
Aging power grids
Increasing need for energy efficiency
PART 11: Vendor landscape
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments