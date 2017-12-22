Latest industry research report on: Global Geotextiles Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

Geotextiles are fiber-based textiles, which are manufactured with polymers such as polyamide, polyesters, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene copolymer bitumen, and chlorinated polyethylene. The predominantly used polymer is polypropylene, occupying approximately 55.5% of the total geotextiles manufactured globally. This is attributed to its multiple advantages like cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, and low coefficient and chemical reactions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global geotextiles market to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

North America

Europe

ROW

Key vendors

Fibertex Nonwovens

GSE Environmental

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Leggett & Platt

Low & Bonar

Other prominent vendors

Technical Absorbents

L & M Supply

Novintiss

Mattex Geosynthetics

Carthage Mills

Market driver

Rising concerns regarding soil erosion

Market challenge

UV degradation of polypropylene

Market trend

Growing importance for natural fiber geotextiles

