Currency exchange software is a solution used to exchange currencies and sell and buy e-currencies. It manages every step from sign up to automatic pay-out. The software facilitates the purchase and sale of foreign currency. The software has highly-customizable features and compliance functionality. It features a user-friendly interface that helps simplify transactions, reduce user errors, and minimize risks associated with foreign exchange. The software is implemented by banks and other financial institutions, money-service businesses, hotels, resorts, tourist attractions, and travel agencies.

Technavios analysts forecast the global currency exchange software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global currency exchange software market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Calyx Solutions

Clear View Systems

Digital Currency Systems

MoneyExchangeSoft

Yodatech

Other prominent vendors

Barracuda FX

biz4X

CGI Design

Cymonz

FinCode

MEDOC COMPUTERS

Mighty Systems

VINIT SOLUTIONS

Wallsoft

Market driver

Pricing strategies of vendors

Market challenge

High implementation and maintenance cost

Market trend

Rise in demand for integrated currency exchange software

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

