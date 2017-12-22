Latest industry research report on: Global Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

Conformal coatings are materials that are applied in thin layers (0.002 to 0.005 inch) on electronic substrates. These coatings protect and cover printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electrical components from harsh environmental conditions such as moisture, dirt, abrasion, chemical, mechanical stress, and vibration and thereby improving the durability of the electronic components used.

Technavios analysts forecast the global conformal coatings market for automotive electronics to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global conformal coatings market for automotive electronics for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Chase Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Illinois Tool Works

Shin-Etsu Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Aalpha Conformal Coatings

ACC Silicones

ACL

ALTANA

Conins Pune

Creative Materials

CSL Silicones

Dymax

Electrolube

Europlasma

JOHN C. DOLPH COMPANY

Master Bond

MG Chemicals

Specialty Coating Systems

The Peters Group

Market driver

Growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles

Market challenge

Regulations on high emissions of VOC

Market trend

Growing emphasis on active safety systems in automobiles

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

