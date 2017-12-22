Market Highlights:

Roof Racks are combination of bars that are attached to the roof of the car for carrying luggage. They are generally used to carry luggage, bicycle, and various carriers. They allow the user of automobile to reduce the interior space by transporting the objects on top of the roof. The commonly used materials in the roof racks are aluminum alloy, composite plastic, and others. Aluminum is the major material used in the roof racks. The factor that are responsible for the growth of Automotive Roof Racks Market are increase investment in tourism sector, increase in the production of vehicles and rising disposable income.

Key Players of Automotive Roof Racks Market:

• Thule Group (Sweden)

• Magna International, Inc.(Ontario)

• VDL Hapro bv (Netherlands)

• MINTH Group Limited(China)

• Cruzber S.A (Spain)

• Atera GmbH (Germany)

• Rhino-Rack (U.S.)

• BOSAL (Belgium),

• JAC Products (U.S.)

• Yakima Products Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3821

Market Research Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive roof racks market due to the increase investment in tourism sector. The increase investment in tourism sector will led to the increase in the use of commercial and passenger car which will result in the growth of this market. North America is expected to hold the majority of share of this market due to the large number of vehicle present in this region. The consumer in this region prefer their vehicle with high end automotive system such as roof bars. This will led to the growth of automotive roof racks market globally.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive roof racks market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive roof racks market by its Material, by, by Type, Application, and by region.

By Material

• Aluminium Alloy

• Composite Plastic

• Others

By Type

• Roof Mount

• Raised Rail

• Gutter

• Others

By Application

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Aluminum Alloy

4.3 Composite Plastic

4.4 Iron

4.5 Others

Continue…

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-roof-racks-market-3821

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com