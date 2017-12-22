In this report, the Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DENSO

Delphi

Valeo

Hella

Mahle

Johnson Electric

TitanX Engine Cooling

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ATOC

ATF

ITOC

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System

1.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 ATOC

1.2.4 ATF

1.2.5 ITOC

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 United States Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 EU Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 South Korea Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 EU Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 South Korea Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 DENSO

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 DENSO Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Delphi

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Delphi Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Valeo

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Valeo Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hella

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hella Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Mahle

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Mahle Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Johnson Electric

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Johnson Electric Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 TitanX Engine Cooling

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 TitanX Engine Cooling Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

8 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Major Manufacturers in 2015

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12.2.1 United States Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.2 EU Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.3 China Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Japan Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.5 South Korea Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.6 India Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

12.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Consumption Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

