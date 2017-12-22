In this report, the Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Fuel Injector in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Fuel Injector market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Technologies

Denso

Eaton

Hyundai KEFICO

Stanadyne Holdings

Infineon Technologies

Keihin

STMicroelectronics

Standard Motor Products

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive Fuel Injector Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Fuel Injector

1.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Gasoline Port Injection

1.2.4 Gasoline Direct Injection

1.2.5 Diesel Direct Injection

1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Fuel Injector Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Fuel Injector (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Fuel Injector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Fuel Injector Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Fuel Injector Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 United States Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 EU Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 South Korea Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 EU Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 South Korea Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Continental

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Continental Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Delphi Technologies

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Delphi Technologies Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Denso

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Denso Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Eaton Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hyundai KEFICO

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Hyundai KEFICO Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Stanadyne Holdings

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Stanadyne Holdings Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Infineon Technologies

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Keihin

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Keihin Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 STMicroelectronics

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Automotive Fuel Injector Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Standard Motor Products

8 Automotive Fuel Injector Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Fuel Injector Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Fuel Injector

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Automotive Fuel Injector Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Automotive Fuel Injector Major Manufacturers in 2015

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

12.1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12.2.1 United States Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.2 EU Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.3 China Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Japan Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.5 South Korea Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.2.6 India Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2017-2022)

12.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

12.4 Global Automotive Fuel Injector Consumption Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

