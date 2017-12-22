“The Report Global Malic Acid Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Malic Acid

Malic acid naturally occurs in various fruits, such as apples and watermelons, besides being produced artificially by the fermentation process. Currently, malic acid is most commonly used as a taste enhancer and preservative. Malic acid finds extensive use in various application segments, such as the food and beverages, confectioneries, pharmaceuticals, and personal care segments. It is used as a pain reliever, energy booster besides being used in several other applications.

Technavios analysts forecast the global malic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global malic acid market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Malic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bartek

Changmao Biochem

FUSO CHEMICAL

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology

Yongsan Chemicals

Miles Chemical

The Chemical Company

Spectrum Chemical

Isegen South Africa

Corbion

Mitsubishi Chemical

Tate & Lyle

Mubychem Group

Market driver

Growing demand for processed food

Market challenge

Threat from citric acid

Market trend

Evolution of malic acid in food and beverages industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global malic acid market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global malic acid market by product

Global L-malic acid market

Global D-malic acid market

Global DL-malic acid market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global malic acid market by application

Global malic acid market in beverages industry

Global malic acid market in confectioneries and food industry

Global malic acid market in personal care and cosmetics industry

Global malic acid market in other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global malic acid market by geography

Malic acid market in APAC

Malic acid market in Americas

Malic acid market in Europe

Malic acid market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

