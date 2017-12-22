Casio’s unending enthusiasm for creating varied timepieces shows through the Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch. An array of optimum features, any woman with an active lifestyle will find the Baby-G an indispensable piece that has been engineered to perfection. A retro inspired color scheme being its aesthetic highlight, the Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch is a substantial addition to both casual and athletic wardrobes.

The popular BA-110 Series now has a new member with a new color scheme. The Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch is eye-catching because of its multicolored components, which is further highlighted by its bold case shape. Drawing directly from 90’s fashion, this Baby G-SHOCK is a fun watch that has equal proportions of masculinity and feminine features to make the tomboy look come out at its best.

The Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch has a multi-layered face, which gives the watch a 3D perception of depth. Far from being formal, this Baby-G is elegant in its own way and by no means it’s a dainty piece. Fit for women of all looks and ages, the Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch is a fun and sporty piece of functional accessory in high quality resin that’s trendy as hell!

The cool, pop-up dial has a backlit illumination and makes the Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch pretty much tech in its appearance. The four pushers (two on each side) on the case impart the watch a rugged look, which is further enhanced by its analog/digital face. The analog hands denote the hours and the minutes, while the LCD screen displays the rest of the information, including accessing all the functions. Apart from regular timekeeping, the Casio Baby-G World Time Shock Resistant Analog Digital BA-110NC-2A Women’s Watch also shows time in a total of 29 Time Zones (i.e. 48 Cities + UTC), a 1/100th second stopwatch that also tracks split-time; a countdown timer, 5 Daily Alarms and a full auto-calendar that has been programmed to run till 2099. As for the hourly time signals and button-operation tones, they can be turned on or off according to the user’s will.

All in all, the Casio Mens Watches are undoubtedly a great fun watch with masculine accents and girly colors that is capable enough to take your fashion to the next level.

Bottom Line: The Casio Baby G Shock Women’s Watch is a good beater timepiece that’s hip and stylish; alongside, it is an inexpensive watch that doesn’t make others look down on its plastic material construction.

