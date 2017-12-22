Bengaluru, December 21, 2017: Casagrand Builder Private Limited, one of South India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of Casagrand Royce – prestigious lifestyle apartments in east Bengaluru. Strategically located at Hoodi junction, the 1, 2, 3, 4 BHK apartments are very close to ITPL and software giants like Oracle, SAP, TCS, IBM, and just 10 minutes from Whitefield & 5Mins from Hoodi Metro Station.

The RERA Approved premium apartments, comprising of 277 units spread over 4.05 acres of land, are offered at a launch price of Rs 4,350 per Sft for the first 25 bookings. Commenting during the launch occasion of the Casagrand Royce, Mr. Arun Mn, MD and Founder said, “the apartments are designed with contemporary new age architecture loaded with more lifestyle amenities and features.” He also added that it is impossible to buy a home in east Bengaluru at this price and Casagrand is proud to announce this project at such an incredible price.

The 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments are of size 600 to 2090 Sqt respectively. High-end amenities that are offered include the gym, swimming pool, toddler’s pool, multipurpose hall, water pavilion with seating, Amphitheatre, party lawn, reflexology pathway, TT/Snooker among others.

In addition to the state-of-the-art amenities, Casagrand Royce comes with product superiority features that include premium community living, abundant central open spaces, zero dead space design and premium fittings, corridor with water protected ends and private terrace on few ground floor podium units.