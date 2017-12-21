“The Latest Research Report Water Purifier Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Water Purifier Market: Overview

This report on the global water purifier market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the water purifier market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Drinking clean water is important for both health and well-being. Contaminated water carries harmful bacteria and viruses that can cause water borne diseases in humans. Governments around the world are focusing on providing safe and clean drinking water to citizens. However, in many countries, the quality of drinking water provided by the government is compromised and citizens need to rely on additional filtration techniques.

Continuous industrial expansion and concentrated efforts by civic authorities to expand the availability of safe water in households, particularly in rural areas, significantly boosts the global water purifier market growth. In developed markets, advancements in water purification technologies are strong due to initiatives taken for improving drinking water quality, reduction of wastewater release, and increase in the water treatment and recycling rate. Asia Pacific dominates the overall demand for water purifiers globally, owing to surging demand from both rural and urban population and rising awareness about consuming safe drinking water.

Global Water Purifier Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global water purifier market on the basis of technology, accessories, and end-users. The water purifier market based on technology includes gravity purifiers, RO purifiers, UV purifiers, sediment filters, water softener, ceramic filter, and distillation among others. The water purifier end-user segment comprises industrial, commercial, and household segments. On the basis of accessories, the market is divided into pitcher filter, under sink filter, shower filter, faucet mount, water dispenser, replacement filters, countertops, whole house filters and others.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global water purifier market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global water purifier market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Water Purifier Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifier market is segmented as below:

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Water Purifier Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

South Korea

India

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

