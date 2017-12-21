The global Urinary tract infection treatment market was valued at US$ 9.2 Bn in 2015, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% over forecast period 2016–2026, owing to increasing incidence of UTIs and recurring UTIs, increasing use of urinary catheters, and other drainage devices.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication, distribution channel and region.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented into penicillin & combinations, quinolones, cephalosporin, aminoglycoside antibiotics, sulphonamides, azoles and amphotericin B, tetracycline, nitrofurans, and other segments.

By indication, the global urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented into complicated urinary tract infection, recurring complicated urinary tract infection, uncomplicated urinary tract infection, and neurogenic bladder infection. The neurogenic bladder infections indication segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug store, retail pharmacies, and online drug stores. The online drug stores distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenues over the forecast period.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market has been segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Revenue from the North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period. In North America, the quinolones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% to reach value of US$ 695.4 Mn by 2026 end.

Request A Sample of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1340

Summary of Table of Content:

1.Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.Research Methodology

3.Executive Summary

4.Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Overview

5.Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis, By Drug Type

6.Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7.Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis, By Indication

8.Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis, By Region

9.North America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

10. Latin America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

11. Western Europe Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

12. Eastern Europe Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

14. Japan Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

15. MEA Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis

16. Competition Landscape

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/urinary-tract-infections-market/toc

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com