In this report, the United States Wet Pet Food Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wet Pet Food in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Wet Pet Food market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wet Pet Food sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Mars

Nestle Purina

Mogiana Alimentos

Colgate-Palmolive

Total Alimentos

Nutriara Alimentos

Heristo

Diamond pet foods

Empresas Iansa

Unicharm

Affinity Petcare

Butcher’s

Nisshin Pet Food

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

Table of Contents

United States Wet Pet Food Market Report 2017

1 Wet Pet Food Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wet Pet Food

1.2 Classification of Wet Pet Food by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Wet Pet Food Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Wet Pet Food Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 80-200g

1.2.4 200-400g

1.2.5 400-600g

1.2.6 Others

1.3 United States Wet Pet Food Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Wet Pet Food Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Pet Dog

1.3.3 Pet Cat

1.3.4 Others

1.4 United States Wet Pet Food Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Wet Pet Food Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Wet Pet Food Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Wet Pet Food (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Wet Pet Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Wet Pet Food Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Wet Pet Food Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Wet Pet Food Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Wet Pet Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Wet Pet Food Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Wet Pet Food Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Wet Pet Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Wet Pet Food Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Wet Pet Food Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Wet Pet Food Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Wet Pet Food Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Wet Pet Food Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Wet Pet Food Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Wet Pet Food Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Wet Pet Food Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Mars

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Mars Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Nestle Purina

6.2.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Nestle Purina Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Mogiana Alimentos

6.3.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Mogiana Alimentos Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Colgate-Palmolive

6.4.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Total Alimentos

6.5.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Total Alimentos Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Nutriara Alimentos

6.6.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Nutriara Alimentos Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Heristo

6.7.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Heristo Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Diamond pet foods

6.8.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Diamond pet foods Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Empresas Iansa

6.9.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Empresas Iansa Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Unicharm

6.10.2 Wet Pet Food Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Unicharm Wet Pet Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Affinity Petcare

6.12 Butcher’s

6.13 Nisshin Pet Food

7 Wet Pet Food Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Wet Pet Food Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wet Pet Food

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Wet Pet Food Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Wet Pet Food Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Wet Pet Food Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Wet Pet Food Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

