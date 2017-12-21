Text My Main Number: Landline Texting Service Provider has been in the news for their innovative communication solution. The representative of the company has passed winter holiday greetings to their audience and followers. On this occasion, the spokesperson for the company also shared how landline texting can benefit businesses in taking care of communications, especially, when there is not enough staff to handle business communication. Below is the brief of each utility shared by the representative of this landline texting service provider company:

Use Auto Reply

The companies can set auto-reply feature in their landline texting solution. The landline texting solution offered by Text My Main Number has a provision for providing features such as setting specific hours or days as well as dates when the auto-response feature will be enabled. Furthermore, the solution has provision to set auto-response for each incoming message or specific message which has a predefined keyword. Using these features, the businesses can set the auto-response for all messages during holidays such as Christmas or can set the auto-response for a few specific keywords during rush hours to handle customers more professionally instead of keeping them on call waiting list.

Use Forward Features

The landline texting solution can be accessed remotely. One doesn’t need to sit beside the landline to receive and respond the text message, but still, if anyone doesn’t want to keep himself/herself logged into the landline texting solution, then he/she can use forwarding features offered by this solution. There are 2 forwarding features available for this solution, which is briefed below:

1. Forward to email: Enabling this feature will forward all SMS to a predefined email address.

2. Forward to Phone: Enabling this feature will forward all SMS to a predefined phone number.

The business representative can use any of the above-mentioned features to stay updated about received messages and can take appropriate action, as and when needed.

Use Mass Messaging

The business can inform about the non-working hours and days well in advance to customers and vendors to ensure they get the required assistance well in advance.

Use Message Scheduling

The businesses can use SMS to Landline solution to send a greeting SMS or MMS to customers. The schedule message feature can be used to schedule an SMS or MMS which will be sent on Christmas at a specific time. This will be a great way to greeting business customers, staff and vendors without missing any of them.

Use Group Messaging

The group messaging feature can be used to send personalized holiday greetings or a specific message to a predefined group. For an instance, if the business wants to send different greeting messages to staff, vendors and customers, then it can be done using the group messaging feature. Also, if a salon landline texting service user wants to send different messages to male and female customers, they can take benefit of group messaging.

“The SMS to Landline solution can be boon for any business. Anyone can use this service at very affordable rates which start at 29$/Month and the landline will be text enabled within a day or two. So if anyone hasn’t text-enabled their line yet, they can text-enable it before Christmas to take benefit of this solution. All they need to do is contact us.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.

For more details of landline texting service, feel free to visit http://textmymainnumber.com/