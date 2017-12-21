Global Signal Conditioning Market: Overview

A signal conditioner is a device that assists in converting a signal that may be challenging to read by conventional instrumentation into a more easily readable format. The signal conditioning technology is used to manipulate a signal in a way that it prepares for the next stage of processing.

On the basis of application, the global signal conditioning market can be segmented into process control, data acquisition, and others (signal splitting, surge protection, and remote diagnosis). Based on input type, the market can be categorized into process input, frequency input, temperature input, and LVDT/RVDT. Water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical processing, metals & mining, food & beverages, energy & power, paper & pulp, aerospace & defense, and others (pharmaceuticals and cement) are categories of the end-use industry segment of the global signal conditioning market.

The report offers an inclusive insight of various factors driving the market of global signal conditioning. It also presents insights into challenges that the market could face over the forecast period. The trends prevailing in overall market operations are also analyzed in the report in detail.

Global Signal Conditioning Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

There are various factors driving the market of global signal conditioning. These include the increasing investment in infrastructure, growing demand from the water & wastewater industry, shift to PC based systems from outdated data acquisition systems, increasing requirement for industrial automation processes, and manufacturers’ strong distribution channels. Due to strict compliances/certifications in various regions, several sales manufacturers of signal conditioners are restricted from entering the market, hence limiting its growth.

On the basis of end user, the energy & power industry held a major market share. With proper usage of signal conditioning, power providers are able to run their operations continuously with improved operational efficiency.

The process control applications are the key contributor to the global signal conditioning market, and it is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In process control applications, signal conditioners support the analog circuit to function with one operating voltage. In addition, it acts as a shield against irrevocable damage caused by over voltages.

The application of LVDT/RVDT signal conditioners is widely used in paper head box control, steam and gas turbine control systems, industrial conveyor belt tension, bridge deflection testing, surface expansion or compression, remote monitoring, and reeler/dereeler control systems. The major factors fuelling the demand for the LVDT/RVDT signal conditioners globally include configuration of multiple-unit synchronization, effortless operation, and easy installation.

Global Signal Conditioning Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global signal conditioning market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific held a considerably large share in the global signal conditioning market, and is projected to continue exhibiting a high rate of growth during the forecast period period. Rise in investment in the industrial automation sector by developing economies such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea is the chief factor driving the growth of the market in this region. In addition, economic growth of Asia pacific and the rising demand for energy, oil & gas, and food & beverages, have augmented the adoption of signal conditioners in process control applications and data acquisition, thereby powering growth of the global signal conditioning market.

Global Signal Conditioning Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the key players functioning in the market. It also offers insights into the threats and prospects that the companies are projected to witness in the coming years. The players in the global signal conditioning market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Linear Technology Corp., Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp., among others.

