The great bit about it:

It’s feature-packed and highly accurate, versatile in its use. The Seiko Astron GPS Solar World Time Japan Made SSE093J1 Mens Watch undoubtedly, belongs to the high-tier, very practical and contemporary global-travel range of timepieces and with an accuracy of 1 second every 100,000 years! Its only downside is the tad sporty look and little more bulk to be considered for serious corporate atmospheres or strictly formal gatherings.

From a technical point of view, the Seiko Astron GPS Solar World Time Japan Made SSE093J1 Mens Watch synchronizing with signals just at the press of a button is a user-friendly factor in case you do not want to rely wholly on the daily automatic sync process. 40 time zones (even those only 15 or 30 minutes apart), it also accounts for DST (Daylight Savings Time).

Seiko’s Astron Story:

Seiko Astron is not one watch. It is a series that made history in the books of timekeeping. Back in 1969, it was just a quartz watch, albeit world’s first. Astron followed the progress of technology and introduced a solar power GPS watch in 2012. This, too, was the first of its kind in the world. It’s the technology that receives GPS satellite signals and adjusts to the precise local time anywhere on Earth. It’s superior to the radio-controlled, time-telling technology relying on radio signals that are not as readily available as satellite signals facing zero obstruction. It helps the Astron to automatically recognize the present time-zone.

Over the next few years, GPS Solar movements shrunk in size but packed in more features and functions, a little more every time than previous. The Caliber 8X is one of their recent additions (revealed 2016 Basel World) that’s greatly resistant and resilient to shocks from sudden impacts. A complete immunity toward magnetism and far less power consumption ensures the Seiko Astron GPS Solar World Time Japan Made SSE093J1 Mens Watch shall stand the abuse of labs and factories, workshops and testing facilities. The fully charged battery would go on feeding the Seiko Watches with all its functions for one year at a stretch before running flat.

What about this Astron?

The Seiko Astron GPS Solar World Time Japan Made SSE093J1 Mens Watch is an amazing piece of technology that matches every aspect of high-speed vehicles – aircraft, train or a cruise ship. Its convenience of automatic time synchronization anywhere around the world is useful for tired, jet-lagged, weary travelers. It is ruggedly elegant, not the type to go with fine, bespoke clothing. Instead, try the Seiko Astron GPS Mens Watch for less formal occasions. That’s another place it fits apart from onboard fast commuting mediums.