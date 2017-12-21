“The Report Global Container Leasing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Container Leasing
Container lessors purchase containers at competitive prices from container manufacturers and lease it to container fleet management companies, cargo players or shippers, individual goods manufacturers, and other service sector players at a lease rate for a specific lease period or lease term. Most of the lessors in the global container leasing market are involved in both new container leasing and used container leasing.
Technavios analysts forecast the global container leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global container leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Container Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
China COSCO Shipping
Seaco
Textainer
Triton International
Other prominent vendors
Beacon Intermodal Leasing
Blue Sky Intermodal
CAI International
CARU Containers
Magellan Maritime Services
Raffles Lease
SeaCube Container Leasing
Touax Global Container Solutions
UES International (HK) Holdings
Market driver
Rising global container traffic
Market challenge
Fluctuating container disposal rate
Market trend
Consolidation in global container leasing market
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation
Segmentation of global container leasing market by types of container
Global container leasing market by dry containers
Global container leasing market by reefer containers
Global container leasing market by tank containers
Global container leasing market by special containers
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Geographical segmentation of global container leasing market
Container leasing market in APAC
Container leasing market in EMEA
Container leasing market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
