About Thermoplastic Polyolefins
Thermoplastics are the class of polymers that change into plastic on heating and solidify or harden on cooling. They are recyclable and are thus environment-friendly. Based on their properties, the thermoplastics are further divided into thermosets and elastomers. The heating process strengthens the thermosets and they cannot be reheated or remolded after the initial heat-forming. Thermosets are preferred for producing permanent components. Thermoplastic elastomers are environment-friendly and are processed like plastics but have the features of rubber.
Technavios analysts forecast the global thermoplastic polyolefins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoplastic polyolefins market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Schulman
Borealis
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical
Other prominent vendors
Arkema
BASF
Carlisle
DowDuPont
ELASTRON KMYA SAN. TC.
INEOS
MCPP
Mitsui Chemicals
Noble Polymers
PolyOne
RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills)
S&E Specialty Polymers
Solvay
Sperry Group
Sumika Polymer Compounds
Teknor Apex
The Dow Chemical Company
Market driver
Rising demand in the roofing industry
Market challenge
Availability of substitutes for TPOs
Market trend
Recycling of TPOs
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Global thermoplastic polyolefins market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market tomo by application
Global thermoplastic polyolefins by application
Global thermoplastic polyolefins market in automotive
Global thermoplastic polyolefins market in roofing
Global thermoplastic polyolefins market in other applications
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global thermoplastic polyolefins market by geography
Thermoplastic polyolefins market in North America
Thermoplastic polyolefins market in APAC
Thermoplastic polyolefins market in Europe
Thermoplastic polyolefins market in ROW
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Recycling of TPOs
Use of plastic additives to increase the lifespan of TPO roofing
Increasing applications of TPOs in medical industry
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
Schulman
Borealis
