According to a recent Future Market Insights publication titled “Radiotherapy Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027”, the global radiotherapy devices market is estimated to move from a market valuation of just about US$ 4 Bn in 2016 to a figure of a little over US$ 10 Bn by the end of a 10 year period ending in 2027. This is reflective of a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2017 – 2027. This significant growth is driven by several factors that impact revenue generation across the various regional markets.

The Radiotherapy Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

By product type, External Beam Radiotherapy Devices will dominate the global radiotherapy devices market in terms of value share, estimated to hold over 75% market share in 2017 and over 85% market share by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This segment will register a high CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

By end user, Hospitals will retain a dominant position in the global radiotherapy devices market with an estimated market valuation in excess of US$ 6,500 Mn by the end of 2027. Oncological Treatment Centres will hold the runner-up position, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Among the regional markets, North America will retain its pole position in the global market with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.1% in 2018 over 2017. Latin America will witness sluggish growth throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.4% recorded between 2017 and 2027.

