Since the last two decades, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) has been used to detect chromosomal aneuploidy in low prognosis patients who undergo in-vitro fertilization (IVF). PGD is now being used to detect a broader range of indications due to advancements in the medical technology. These indications include chromosomal aberrations, genetic abnormalities, gender selection, HLA typing, X-linked diseases and single gene diseases. Demand for PGD is continuously increasing in patients who undergo IVF in the hope that it would improve the probability of live birth and reduce the chances of disabilities and genetic disorders in the offspring.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the preimplantation genetic diagnosis market and its test types across various regions. Stakeholders in the report include diagnostic laboratories that provide PGD services, companies involved in the production of diagnosis kits and sequencers for PGD, and prospective market players planning to enter the market. The report comprises executive summary, which offers a market snapshot that covers the overall information about various types of tests in the PGD market.

The market overview section explains market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and regulatory framework of PGD in various countries has been included in this section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. The report covers competitive analysis, which includes heat map analysis by key market players. Through heat map analysis, the stakeholder would be able to identify the presence of players across various segments of the market. ll these factors would help market players gain a thorough understanding of the overall competitive scenario. The market players can then decide upon the business strategies and plans to be implemented in order to strengthen their position in the global market.

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been differentiated based on the types of tests and geographies. Based on the types of tests, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been segmented into six categories: PGD for chromosomal aberrations, aneuploidy screening, X-linked diseases, single gene disorder, HLA typing and gender selection. A detailed market analysis of the segments mentioned above has been provided at the global level in this study. The market analysis is based on market size and forecast in terms of USD million for the period 2013 to 2020 along with the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This section further provides market size and forecast for various types of PFD tests in each region. The market size and forecast of the regional markets is provided for the period 2012 to 2020. CAGR (%) for each region is also estimated for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also includes strategic recommendations, which would help market players sustain and grow in the highly competitive market. These recommendations would also help new entrants establish a strong position in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market.

Company profiles section comprises key information such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments about major players operating in the preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. Key players profiled in the report include Genesis Genetics, Genea Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Reprogenetics LLC and Reproductive Genetics Institute.

