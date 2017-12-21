Market Overview:

Prebiotics are dietary fiber that trigger the growth of bacteria having positive effects on the intestinal flora. Prebiotics act as a fertilizer for the good bacteria which are already present in the gut of human body. Prebiotic ingredients provide many digestive and general health benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, heart health, and weight management. The most commonly used prebiotic ingredients include oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. These ingredients can be easily sourced through roots, grains and vegetables. Owing to their high health beneficial attribute, they are applied in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages and others.

Increasing health problems among the population is building the need for prebiotic ingredients in the market which has increased its application in various industries. Growing health conscious population and increase in consumption of dietary supplements is boosting the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Increasing awareness for health benefits of prebiotic ingredients in developing countries is supporting the growth of the market. Rising R&D investment and technological advancements are having positive impact on the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 10.5% of prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis:

Prebiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type such as oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. Inulin is dominating the market among others and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period.

Based on the source, prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into roots, grains, vegetables and others. Among all, roots segment is dominating the market. However, vegetable segment is witnessed to grow at a moderate rate during the given period.

On the basis of function, prebiotic ingredient market is segmented into gut health, bone health, immunity, heart health, and weight management. Functionality of prebiotic ingredient for gut health is dominating among others. However, weight management is a growing concern among the population and the market of prebiotic ingredient is expected to grow substantially in the area of weight management.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages and others. Dietary supplement is dominating the market. However, bakery and confectionery market is projected to grow over the forecast period followed by dairy market and beverage market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the prebiotic ingredients market

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Friesland Campina (The Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Nexira (France)

Samyang Genex (Korea)

Regional Analysis

The global prebiotic ingredients is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. U.K, France and Germany are the major contributors for prebiotic ingredients market in Europe. Growing consumption of dietary supplements in the U.S. is driving the prebiotic ingredients market in North America.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region. Growing health issues followed by increasing health awareness in India, China, Japan and Australia is expected to boost the prebiotic ingredients market in this region. Latin America and the Middle East regions are anticipated to be the emerging markets. Moreover, France, Belgium and the Netherlands are the major exporters of prebiotic ingredients sourced from plant roots.

Market Segmentation

