PORTABLE MEDICAL ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS MARKET INSIGHT:

This market research report on Global Portable Medical Electronic Products Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Portable Medical Electronic Products market by equipment, applications, end users and geography. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017-2022, owing to rising geriatric population and technological advancements in healthcare sector. Increasing healthcare costs and penetration of smart phones and mobile devices are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, emergence of low cost communication standards is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. Portable medical equipment is gaining popularity due to the advances in technology which has led ease of use and accessibility. Portable medical equipment can be connected to a smart phone which has led better storage and understanding of data. With more focus on reducing the size of portable devices and data accessibility the market is expected to surge in the forecasted period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to popularity of homecare patient settings and technological advancements in healthcare infrastructures. Furthermore, rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fueling the growth of portable medical devices in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures, rising disposable incomes and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights:

CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Maxim Integrated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Philips Healthcare and Omron Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Arkray, B. Braun Melsungen, Bayer Healthcare, Contec Medical, GN Resound, Mindray, Nipro Diagnostics, Panasonic and Siemens are some of the key players in the global portable medical electronic products market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market is segmented on the basis of equipment, applications and end users. The market segmentation on the basis of equipment include endoscopes, respiratory monitors, pulse oximeters, ultrasound medical imaging, heart monitors, blood pressure monitors and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segregated into cardiac devices, respiratory devices, fitness and wellness devices and independent ageing devices. The end users segment includes hospitals, physicians, homecare patients and others. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

THE REPORT INCLUDES FOLLOWING SEGMENTS:

o Global portable medical electronic products

§ Endoscopes

§ Heart monitors

§ Pulse oximeters

§ Respiratory products

§ Blood pressure monitors

§ Medical imaging monitors

§ Others

o Portable medical electronic products by application

§ Cardiac devices

§ Respiratory devices

§ Fitness and wellness devices

§ Independent ageing devices

o Portable medical electronic products by end users

§ Hospitals

§ Physicians

§ Homecare patients

§ Others

