Santa Meet & Greet @ Growel’s 101 Mall

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa is coming to city this holiday season. Kids and kids at heart can meet their favorite Santa Claus on 22nd December 2017 at Growel’s 101 Mall.

Santa has flown down from the North Pole to wish everyone a merry Christmas, so don’t miss this fabulous opportunity to meet him.

Capture your Christmas moment by taking photo with Santa in this meet & greet.

Date: 22nd December 2017

Meet the Minions @ Growel’s 101 Mall

Your favorite Minions are coming to your favorite Mall this Christmas vacation. Meet the Minions at Growel’s 101 Mall on 23rd& 24th December 2017.

Make the best out of this opportunity and have a memorable experience with your Children.

Date: 23rd & 24th December 2017

Santa Parade@ Growel’s 101 Mall

Ring in the holidays by taking part in the magical parade along with Santa on 25th December 2017 at Growel’s 101 Mall.

Bundle up, bring your holiday cheer and join us for the exciting parade along with your friends and family. Th parade will feature marching bands, decorated floats, colorfully costumed characters, and Santa Claus himself.

Take a photo with the big guy and tell him your wishes. Sing the Christmas carol and jingle all the way.

Date: 25th December 2017

Venue: Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali East

Time: 4:30 pm onward