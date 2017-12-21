“The ethnic wear industry in India is rekindling with the advent of new entrants, says RNCOS”

The ethnic wear industry in the country has evolved significantly in past decade with the influx of new players in the industry. The rising female workforce has resulted in increasing preference of the ethnic wear. Salwaar Kameez is the fastest growing sector with the CAGR of around 10% during the period 2018-2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

According to our report, “Women Ethnic Wear – The Changing Paradigm”, the saree segment dominates the industry with share of around 47% followed by salwaar kameez and Lehenga. With the vast opportunity due to untapped market, organized players are using digital media to reach out to the masses and strengthen the brand positioning. With the increase in the women workforce, there has been a rise in their purchasing power and awareness about fashion. Though women are getting attracted to western wear, traditional Indian clothes are still essential in most parts of the country, and hence the demand for them is expected to grow in the future.

The country is witnessing arrival of new players such as Titan ventured ‘Taneira’ while the existing players continue to expand their presence in tier II and tier III cities. The ethnic wear industry has also garnered interest from the celebrities who are investing in opening their own apparel lines.

The increasing number of player are foraying into online retailing by launching portal to leverage the country’s fast growing e-commerce space. The manufactures in the industry are enticing the women consumers towards ethnic wear by introducing their own web portals. Due to the shift in the consumer preference towards organized retail sector because of increasing disposable income and large format malls, the women ethnic wear market witnesses the rise in the number of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) while extending their reach in the women ethnic wear market.

