Messaging Security Market, By Components (Solution, Service), By Solution (Email Encryption), By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), By Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

McAfee LLC a key player in messaging security market offers varied security platforms that includes cloud, email, data protection and encryption. It provides a combined approach to the cloud and data center transformation with full visibility and control that reaches all corners of the hybrid infrastructure. Trend Micro is one of the prominent player in the messaging security market. It offers provides the protection against both traditional and targeted attacks. The company has designed optional sandbox execution analysis, it blocks spam, fraud practices, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). It provides a hybrid SaaS deployment option that provides a powerful gateway virtual appliance with a SaaS prefilter that stops majority of threats and spam in the cloud service.

North America holds largest market share in Messaging Security Market owing to presence of global players in United States and leader in technology gives main advantage to North America. Europe holds second biggest market position. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market in the messaging security market. High presence of IT and healthcare sector in China and Japan and rich service industry in India as well as growing economy of the Asian countries is boosting the market of messaging security in Asia-Pacific region.

The key drivers of messaging security market is increasing number of spams, cyber-attacks, malicious software and high adoption of cloud based services is driving the market.

The messaging security market is segmented on the basis of components, type, mode of communication, deployment and vertical. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

The messaging security market is expected to grow at approximately USD 6 Billion by 2023, at 16% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4219

Key Players:

The prominent players in the messaging security market are – McAfee LLC (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Proofpoint Inc. (U.S.), Forcepoint (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.K.), Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland) and others.

Segments:

Messaging security market for segment on the basis of component, type, mode of communication and vertical.

Messaging Security Market by Component:

By Solutions

• Content Filtering

• Web Filtering

• Email Encryption

• Data Loss Prevention

• Information Protection And Control

• Anti-Spam/Anti-Malware

By Service

• Professional Mode Of Communication

• Managed Mode Of Communication

Messaging Security Market by Type:

• Message Confidentiality

• Message And System Integrity

• Message Authentication

• Cryptographically Signed Certificate

E-Commerce Authentication

Third Party Authentication

Messaging Security Market by Mode of Communication:

• Email

• Instant Messaging

Messaging Security Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Messaging Security Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare And Life science

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Automotive And Manufacturing

• Others

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Instant Messaging Vendors

• Security Solution Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com