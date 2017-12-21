Global Mass Notification System Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), By Organization size (Large, Medium, Small), By Application, By End-user (Healthcare, Education, Energy) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Mass notification system can be defined as a platform which sends one way messages to employees and other people in case of an emergency. The system also improves security & safety of an organization by providing real time instruction in case of crisis.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Mass Notification System Market are increasing awareness of mass notification system by various businesses, growing implementation of IP-based notification devices, helps individuals to prepare during an emergency or crisis and the increasing adoption of BYOD devices. Furthermore, factors such as increasing collaborations and partnerships, increasing cloud based deployment and technological advancements are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. However, issues related to privacy and other rules & regulations related to the product are hampering the growth of the mass notification system market.

The system is basically used to provide information and instructions to people in a particular area by using voice communications such as signals, texts, and graphics among others. The hardware component segment accounted for the largest market share.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global mass notification system market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global mass notification system market is expected to reach approximately USD 12 billion by the end of 2023 with 17% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Study Objectives of Global Mass Notification System Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global mass notification system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global mass notification system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, deployment, organization, vertical and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global mass notification system market.

Key Players

The key players in the global mass notification system market include Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Airbus DS Communications, Inc. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc. (US), Blackboard, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Desktop Alert, Inc. (US), Everbridge, Inc. (US), Omnilert LLC (US), Singlewire Software, LLC (US), xMatters, Inc. (US) and OnSolve (US) among others

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of mass notification system market into component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region.

Component-

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Deployment-

• On-Premises

• Cloud base

Organization Size-

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Application-

• Business Continuity

• Disaster Recovery

• Integrated public alert

• Emergency Communication

• Others

En-users-

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Commercial

• Education

• Automotive

• Defense

• Government

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing awareness about safety, increasing demand for security solutions, high dissemination of mobile technologies, increasing development and adoption of various technologies and the presence of various companies. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to high adoption of new technological solutions.

