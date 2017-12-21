Market Highlights:

Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that permits the computer with the ability to learn things on the go. The current level of Artificial Intelligence is achieved through years of research in Machine Learning, Deep Learning and other related fields. With a lot of hype and investments around, Deep Learning technology – a subdivision of Machine Learning is now successfully applied in our daily life from speech recognition apps in smartphones to YouTube recommendations. The machine learning is mainly used for the advancement of computer programs that can change when the new data is introduced to the picture. One of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the machine learning market is its ability to learn and solve the real life problems from the data captured by the computer across various applications.

Apple purchased Turi last year for a reported $200 million as it built out its machine learning and artificial intelligence team. Another major tech giant, Amazon Web Services unveiled five artificial intelligence (AI) services for its public cloud platform. These AWS AI services include deep learning services to perform language tasks, video capabilities for existing services and even a video recorded with on-board computer. The continuous advancement in machine learning and growing adoption by the enterprises in increasing the competition across different enterprises.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the Machine Learning Market are – Google Inc. (U.S.), Facebook (U.S), ,IBM Watson (U.S.), Baidu (China), Apple (U.S), Microsoft (U.S.), Cisco(U.S.), Wipro(India), and Nuance Communications(U.S.) , Amazon (U.S) , Intel (U.S.).

Industry News

December 2017, Influence of machine learning in engineering education. Andrew Ng, one of the pioneer in the field on Artificial intelligence, claims that a new form of electricity where every AI application in electronic devices will be fuelled by deep learning models. Enterprises are trying to bridge the gap between academia and IT industry by recent collaborations between the deep learning pioneers and Silicon Valley.

December, 2017, AI, Machine Learning to Be Used by Hackers in 2018: Symantec. Tech giant Symantec claims that cybercriminals will use the artificial intelligence and machine learning to explore weaker, victim networks. Additionally, the internet of things (IoT) devices will be hijacked and used in the distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks. The security tech giant also claimed that 2018 will see artificial intelligence vs. artificial intelligence in a cyber-security context, as in 2017, it had seen massive DDos attacks using hundreds of IoT devices across homes and offices.

December, 2017, NVIDIA Introduces Titan V for Machine Learning Acceleration on the PC. In the past TITAN targeted gamers (TITAN X) or machine learning scientists (TITAN XP). NVIDIA, at the annual NIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference announced the introduction of its new “TITAN V” PC GPU. TITAN V is targeted at machine learning scientists. TITAN V’s 21.1 billion transistors are capable of delivering 110 teraflops of performance.

Regional Analysis

Fast progressions in computer programs across different industries are the factor driving the market of machine learning in North America. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that contribute to the growth of the market in this region. The market is closely followed by Europe. London, being Europe’s start up centre, mixing capital, proximity to markets, and world-class research hub, the European region is expected to dominate the machine learning market by the forecast period owing to emerging start-ups which mainly focus on innovation and commercialization of machine intelligence technologies. IT companies and professionals in India and China are now focusing more on providing Deep Learning based solutions to their clients. Considering Data Scientists are one of the most wanted and highly paid professionals around the world, the current generation of Engineering students is much aware and interested in these jobs.