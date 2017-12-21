“The Latest Research Report Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Learning Management Systems Market: Scope and Methodology

The learning management system (LMS) market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the LMS market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across the geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America comprises of the U.S., Canada and rest of North America, while the Europe region covers the Scandinavia, Germany, and rest of Europe. The report further provides the in-depth analysis for countries in Scandinavia that include Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is divided into China, India, and rest of Asia Pacific. While the Middle East and Africa region includes Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa. South America region provides the market size for Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

The report provides key market indicators that have a strong impact on LMS market. The market overview section of the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future standing of this market. The report represents the market attractiveness for segments that include deployment type, user group, and module depending of various factor that influence the adoption of LMS. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

Learning Management Systems Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global LMS market on the basis of deployment into on-premise and hosted. Furthermore, on the basis of modules the LMS market is divided into administration, content delivery and management, progress management, interaction and integration technologies, user management, and others (access management and reporting). Depending on the user group, the LMS market is dived into education and corporate sector. Furthermore, the education user group is further segmented into kindergarten, K-12, and higher education.

The report provides industry evolution to understand the development of LMS over the years. Considering the competition in the market, supply-demand ratio, and macro and micro economic factors the prices are estimated for the forecast period. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the LMS market and classifies it at various levels, providing valuable insights at the macro and micro levels. Moreover, the report analyses potential opportunities for LMS in different regions and countries considering the macro and micro factors expected to aid the LMS market.

Learning Management Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the LMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions/services offered, focus on research and development, and key recent developments. Furthermore, global market share of the major players are estimated depending on the revenue generated from LMS in 2015. The comprehensive LMS market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the LMS market’s growth.

The major companies profiled in LMS market study include ACS Technologies Group, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., IST AB, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Oracle Corporation, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Limited, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Instructure, Inc. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Learning Management System market is segmented as below:

Learning Management Systems Market

By Deployment

On-premise

Hosted

By Module

Administration

Content Delivery and Management

Progress Management

Interaction and Integration Technologies

User Management

Others

By User Group

Education

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Scandinavia

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

