“The Latest Research Report IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Overview

AnchorThis report on the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market growth during the said period. IoT solutions that are playing a major role in driving the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market have also been covered in the study.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue and volume estimates (in US$ Bn & Thousand Units), across different geographies. Internet of things (IoT) is transforming the transportation sector with the generation of intelligent transportation system (ITS) that is eventually optimizing logistics & fleet management, movement of people, goods & services, traffic management and driver assistance. Intelligent transportation system helps in automating railways, roadways, airways and marine which enhances customer experience about the way goods are transported, tracked and delivered.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1331215

The report also includes key industry developments in the IoT in Intelligent transportation system market. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the IoT solutions in transportation is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Segmentation

The IoT in intelligent transportation system market has been segmented on the basis of components and end-use vertical. Based on component, the market has been classified into hardware, software and services. The hardware component is further classified into sensors, cameras, screen/display, networking hardware, positioning hardware and others. The software component is further segmented into ticketing, advance driver assistance, traffic management, operation, passenger, logistics & fleet solutions and others. The services component is further classifies as support service, maintenance and management service, installation and integration services. By end-use vertical, the market is further classified into roadways, railway, airways and maritime.

Geographically, the report is segmented into the IoT in intelligent transportation system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331215/iot-in-intelligent-transportation-system-market-research-reports.pdf

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in

intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Screen/Display

Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC)

Positioning Hardware

Other

Software

Ticketing

Advance driver assistance

Traffic management

Intelligent Signalling

Traffic Analytics

Communication Solutions

The incident detection

Operation

Passenger Management

Revenue Management

Workforce Management

Passenger

Station/On-Board System

Location based information

Multimedia Solutions

Logistics and Fleet Solutions

Management Solutions

Tracking Solutions

Others

Services

Support Service

Maintenance and Management Service

Installation and Integration Services

Others

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Send An Enquiry Request @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1331215

Table Of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Market Indicators

4.3.1. IoT Market

4.3.2. Smart Airport Market

4.4. Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015 – 2025

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6. Ecosystem Analysis

4.7. Market Outlook

5. Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Component

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Key Trends

5.3. IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Component Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.1.1. Sensors

5.3.1.2. Cameras

5.3.1.3. Screen/Display

5.3.1.4. Networking Hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, NFC, RFID)

5.3.1.5. Positioning Hardware

5.3.1.6. Other

5.3.2. Software

5.3.2.1. Ticketing

5.3.2.2. Advance driver assistance

5.3.2.3. Traffic management

5.3.2.3.1. Intelligent Signalling

5.3.2.3.2. Traffic Analytics

5.3.2.3.3. Communication Solutions

5.3.2.3.4. The incident detection

5.3.2.4. Operation

5.3.2.4.1. Passenger Management

5.3.2.4.2. Revenue Management

5.3.2.4.3. Workforce Management

5.3.2.5. Passenger

5.3.2.5.1. Station/On-Board System

5.3.2.5.2. Location based information

5.3.2.5.3. Multimedia Solutions

5.3.2.6. logistics and Fleet Solutions

5.3.2.6.1. Management Solutions

5.3.2.6.2. Tracking Solutions

5.3.2.7. Others

5.3.3. Services

5.3.3.1.1. Support Service

5.3.3.1.2. Maintenance and Management Service

5.3.3.1.3. Installation and Integration Services

5.3.3.1.4. Others

Buy Now This Report From Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1331215&licType=S