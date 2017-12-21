Interactive digital signage is an integration of signage with beacons, touch screens, sensors, and RFID technologies which allows two-way communication with end users via smart phones or other communication devices. The wide use of smartphones has led to the development of smart device–screen interaction technologies. Smartphone users can directly interact with the digital signage screen, for example, to play a game or share content on social network, participate in a poll, etc. Interactive digital signage helps to engage users and assist advertisers to achieve insights into consumer behavior. Interactive digital signage allows the creation of memorable experiences and draws the attention of end users. In a way interactive digital signage helps enhance consumer interest, increase brand loyalty and assess the preferences of consumers. Recent trends in the interactive digital signage market, such as increasing popularity, interactivity and consumer engagement, cloud-based interactive digital signage and predictive analytics, are helping providers gain insights and make further investment decisions.

The global interactive digital signage software market is experiencing a high growth due to various factors, such as pressure on communications, increasing need of brand alignment, the need to move beyond a standalone medium, demand for user-friendly applications and so on. Pressure on communications is due to the expectation of marketers of more return on investments from communications. Organizations such as retail, education, sport, and health care should be aligned with the consumer to cater to the needs of the consumer. Nowadays digital signage is moving ahead and instead of being a stand-alone presentation medium, it is integrated with operational systems, which can improve overall commerce. Interactive digital signage is user friendly and has the ability to deliver and enhance consumer insights. All the above mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the interactive digital signage market. In spite of all the above factors there are few aspects, such as time constraint for the development of customized software, longer investment/sales cycles, the technology-centric perception of marketers etc., which may deter the growth of the market. Interactive digital signage software vendors are unable to build customized interactive applications quickly which is a time constraint for the market. Investment/sales cycles are longer than expected due to the lack of examples on the end users’ decision-making benefits. This affects suppliers’ benefit of sales and delays new interactive digital signage deployments. The interactive digital signage is perceived as technology-centric, in which marketers feel that installing displays and presenting messages/images is all that is required. However, this perception narrows the scope of planning and optimization and results in delays.

There is increasing demand for ready-made interactive apps, application development/integration, and enhanced user experience. There are changing demands of consumers regarding products and it is important that a provider caters to those demands before a competitor fulfills the same. Interactive digital signage provides a platform to the marketer to understand exactly what the consumer wants through direct interaction. This gives a better opportunity to the interactive digital signage software market to fulfill the demand of the consumer in the future.

The interactive digital signage software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, technology, end use, and region. The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes web-based content and installed content. The technology segment of the interactive digital signage software market include LED, LCD, and front projection. The segmentation on the basis of end use includes retail, public spaces, corporate offices, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, banking, education, entertainment, government, and others. The global interactive digital signage software market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead the global interactive digital signage software market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the global interactive digital signage software market include Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Scala – Digital Signage Software, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Ingram Micro, Acquire Digital, NCR, NEC Corporation, IntuiLab SA and InFocus Corporation.

