About Fine Arts Logistics

Fine arts logistics includes transportation, packaging, storage, and import clearance of fine arts collectibles, such as arts, paintings, antiques, and sculptures. All artworks are stored in specialized humidity and temperature controlled warehouses, which are equipped with security web-enabled cameras and closed-circuit televisions. The total sales of the global fine arts logistics market accounted for more than $50 billion in 2016. The sales revenue of the global fine arts market was mainly contributed by art dealers, auction houses, galleries, and museums.

Technavios analysts forecast the global fine arts logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fine arts logistics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Fine Arts Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Agility

DHL

DB Schenker

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Rhenus Logistics

Other prominent vendors

DMS Global Event Logistics

SITE EVENT LOGISTICS

Chaucer Logistics Group

SOS Global Express

EFI Logistics

Charles Kendall

ACME Global Logistics

Senator International

Market driver

Increasing e-commerce fine arts sales

Market challenge

High operational cost and competitive pricing

Market trend

Increasing fine arts auction house sales worldwide

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

