The Report Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

About Automotive Cabin Air Filter

Cabin air filter is a replaceable filter that cleans the air that flows inside the passenger cabin through HVAC systems. Most of the modern vehicles have this filter, and they need to be changed every 15,000 to 20,000 miles. If the filters are not changed or cleaned, then it results in lesser air flow, excess moisture, and ineffective heating and cooling. Cabin air filter increases the passengers’ comfort by blocking irritants like pollen, diesel/petrol smell, and pollutants. It is helpful for people with allergies and other sensitivities to airborne agents

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive cabin air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive cabin air filter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bosch

DENSO

K&N Engineering

MAHLE

MANN+HUMMEL

Other prominent vendors

ACDelco

Ahlstrom

ALCO Filters

Baldwin Filters

Donaldson Filtration Solution

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Hastings Premium Filters

Hengst

Lydall

Luber-finer

Momentum USA

Scania

Sogefi Group

Market driver

Increasing demand for passenger cars

Market challenge

High competition leading to cost pressures on smaller vendors

Market trend

Introduction of washable cabin air filters

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Value chain analysis

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

Global automotive cabin filter market: Segmentation by end user

Global automotive cabin air filter market by OEMs

Global automotive cabin air filter market by aftermarket

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global automotive cabin air filter market: Segmentation by application

Global cabin filter market by passenger cars

Global automotive cabin air filter market by commercial vehicles

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global automotive cabin air filter market: Segmentation by geography

Automotive cabin air filter market in APAC

Automotive cabin air filter market in EMEA

Automotive cabin air filter market in Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Introduction of washable cabin air filters

Rising demand for HEPA filtration

Rising demand for multilayer filtration systems

Rising demand for customizable filtration systems

